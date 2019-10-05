Bulgarian Atanas Skatov Successfully Climbed his 10th Eight-Thousander

October 5, 2019, Saturday
Bulgarian Atanas Skatov Successfully Climbed his 10th Eight-Thousander

On October 3, Bulgarian climber Atanas Skatov summited Dhaulagiri (8,176 m), which the 7th highest mountain in the world, BNT reported.

This is the tenth eighth-thousander the 41-year-old Bulgarian climbed after his ascent of Kanchengjong (8,586 m) on May 15, Gasherbrum I (8080 M0 on July 12 and Gasherbrum II (8035 m) on July 18th.

About 40 climbers from various expeditions attempted to climb Dhaulagiri, but only about 10 people reached to the top of the mountain today. The Dhaulagiri 2019 eco-expedition this year was accompanied by a very dynamic climate change - heavy rainfall, daily snowfall, wind and sun. This made it difficult for Skatov to acclimatise. He managed to make only one rotation in the altitude camps and attempted the peak immediately afterwards to take advantage of the last good days before the coming winds, his team explained in Facebook.

Atanas Skatov’s aim is to attain the so-called Crown of the Himalayas, which is given to climbers who have summited all 14 eight-thousanders on the planet.

He has four more eight thousanders to climb - K2, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat and Shisha Pangma.

Atanas Skatov, climber, Dhaulagiri
