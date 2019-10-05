The Price of Pork in Bulgaria - Artificially Inflated
The Prime Minister of the State Commission on Stock Exchanges and Markets Vladimir Ivanov shared that the pork prices in the country are artificially inflated, “Trud” newspaper reported. The price at the Bulgarian markets is around BGN 8.50 per kg. Meanwhile Docked on the international stock exchange, the price drops to USD 1.44 dollars per kilogram.
Thus, the trades profit from the African Swine Fever infection and raise the prices. Actually, the pork comes mainly from Belgium, the Netherlands and France. The Bulgarian production is not enough since years and the market rely on import.
