The Price of Pork in Bulgaria - Artificially Inflated

Business | October 5, 2019, Saturday // 13:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Price of Pork in Bulgaria - Artificially Inflated www.pixabay.com

The Prime Minister of the State Commission on Stock Exchanges and Markets Vladimir Ivanov shared that the pork prices in the country are artificially inflated, “Trud” newspaper reported. The price at the Bulgarian markets is around BGN 8.50 per kg. Meanwhile  Docked on the international stock exchange, the price drops to USD 1.44 dollars per kilogram.

Thus, the trades profit from the African Swine Fever infection and raise the prices. Actually, the pork comes mainly from Belgium, the Netherlands and France. The Bulgarian production is not enough since years and the market rely on import.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pork, price, Bulgaria, import
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria