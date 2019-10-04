Handmade Festival Open Doors in the National Palace of Culture
Fashion lovers can see the Handmade Fest in the National Palace of Culture. The exhibition is on 4, 5 and 6 October this year.
They are shown on the ground floor and two semi-floors - left and right, various clothes, accessories, cosmetics, home decor. The show is full of colors and great mood.
On the right half-floor, visitors will be able to choose baptismal decorations, candy bouquets and more. On the left half floor are jewelry for aromatherapy, textile atelier, bead jewelry, jewelries and more.
