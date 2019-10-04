Handmade Festival Open Doors in the National Palace of Culture

Society » CULTURE | October 4, 2019, Friday // 17:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Handmade Festival Open Doors in the National Palace of Culture

Fashion lovers can see the Handmade Fest in the National Palace of Culture. The exhibition is on 4, 5 and 6 October this year.

They are shown on the ground floor and two semi-floors - left and right, various clothes, accessories, cosmetics, home decor. The show is full of colors and great mood.

On the right half-floor, visitors will be able to choose baptismal decorations, candy bouquets and more. On the left half floor are jewelry for aromatherapy, textile atelier, bead jewelry, jewelries and more.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: handmade, festival, NDK, sofia, capital
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria