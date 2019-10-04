Tender For the Supply of 1000 New CCTV Cameras in Sofia Has Been Announced

A tender for the supply of 1000 new CCTV cameras and information analysis has been announced, Sofia Municipality announced.

They are for the monitoring of kindergartens, schools, hospitals, high-risk areas. The contract is worth BGN 6 million excluding VAT.

The money is from the municipal budget. The project deadline is 3 years - it includes the design, construction, delivery and installation of the cameras. The deadline for submission of bids is November 1 and contractors will be selected by the beginning of 2020 at the earliest. a real-time reaction to detect irregularities.

