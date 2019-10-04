Gabriel is Launching a Project to Build a Center of Excellence

Commissioner Maria Gabriel is launching a project to build a Center for Excellence in Big Data, according to the European Commission press center.


Bulgarian Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Maria Gabriel will participate in a meeting on the GATE project funded under the "Teaming" measure of the EU's Horizon 2020 program. Coordinated by the University of Sofia and partners from universities in Sweden, this project aims to institutionalize the Center of Excellence as a globally competitive ecosystem for conducting basic and applied research and innovation in high-impact Big Data areas.

The forum will also include representatives from the Ministry of Education and Science, experts from the European Commission, the project team and other stakeholders. It will be held on October 7 (Monday) at 09:00 at the Aula of Sofia University.

The working language is English.

