Athens Blamed Ankara For the Migrant Crisis

Greece has blamed Turkey for using the migrant crisis to achieve its own strategic goals. Speaking to parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Turkey can and should control the flow of refugees.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis' words have been provoked by a series of events in recent months. First, the number of migrants arriving in Greece jumped repeatedly in August and September, after a nearly three-year slowdown. A fire broke out in one of the largest refugee camps near Thessaloniki.

This forced the Mitsotakis cabinet to take measures, including tighter border controls and deportation of more people. The influx of migrants to Greece stopped in 2016 after the EU and Turkey concluded an agreement to control the flow of refugees.

According to the document, Ankara received three billion euros.