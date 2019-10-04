Athens Blamed Ankara For the Migrant Crisis

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 4, 2019, Friday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Athens Blamed Ankara For the Migrant Crisis

Greece has blamed Turkey for using the migrant crisis to achieve its own strategic goals. Speaking to parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Turkey can and should control the flow of refugees.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis' words have been provoked by a series of events in recent months. First, the number of migrants arriving in Greece jumped repeatedly in August and September, after a nearly three-year slowdown. A fire broke out in one of the largest refugee camps near Thessaloniki.

This forced the Mitsotakis cabinet to take measures, including tighter border controls and deportation of more people. The influx of migrants to Greece stopped in 2016 after the EU and Turkey concluded an agreement to control the flow of refugees.

According to the document, Ankara received three billion euros.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, flow, Athens, greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, turkey, Ankara
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria