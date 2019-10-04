Exhibition of Kolyo Karamfilov at the National Palace of Culture

Kolyo Karamfilov's "The Invisible" work at the National Palace of Culture. The exhibition presents works from private collections as well as works not shown so far. The official opening is tonight and can be seen tomorrow by visitors.

The entrance is free.

''The invisible" is a journey, a series of questions. The paintings provoke them. The wings, palm, tear and heart keep the fragile inner world and strong creative position of the artist.

Rosen Karamfilov, son of Kolyo Karamfilov: Every touch of these paintings is a blast. This is the powerful expression of my father and his symbols, his message, his density.



With romanticism, melancholy, and sometimes with irony, Kolyo Karamfilov asks us "who pays the bill for the light" or confronts us "with the unclear amount of lies".

Rosen Karamfilov, son of Kolyo Karamfilov: And actually the metaphor here is that in each one of us, there is one Pinokio whose nose is getting bigger because the size of the lie in today's modern times, is very unclear.



According to the artist's son, the journey looks like a confluence of heaven and earth. And somewhere there is a footprint of the artist's talent - a modern nomad.