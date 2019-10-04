Boris Johnson to Ask for Brexit Delay if He Fails to Reach an Agreement with the EU by Oct 19?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for Brexit postponement if no agreement is reached with the EU on the parting on October 19, government documents submitted to a Scottish court show.

Last month, opposition lawmakers and rebels from the Conservative Party passed a law that obliged the prime minister to demand a postponement. While promising to comply, the prime minister, however, said the UK would leave the EU on October 31 "whatever happens".

Opponents of Brexit have asked a Scottish court to issue an order compelling the prime minister to comply with the law. According to government documents, Johnson has confirmed that he is obliged to send a letter to the EU requesting a postponement.

Brexiteer Steve Baker, the chairman of the European Research Group of Tory MPs, appeared to suggest that the government could still find a way around a delay as he responded to the court case.

He tweeted: 'A source confirms all this means is that government will obey the law. It does not mean we will extend.

'It does not mean we will stay in the EU beyond Oct 31. We will leave.'

Mr Baker's comments combined with the Number 10 source suggest Mr Johnson may ultimately be forced to ask for a delay but that he could at the same time try to scupper it, Daily Mail reported.