Only 1% of GPs in Bulgaria Are under 39 Years Old

Society | October 4, 2019, Friday // 16:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Only 1% of the General Practitioners in Bulgaria are aged 39 or under, data of the Bulgarian Ministry of Health show. 38% of the GPs are aged 60 or above, 17% of them are at the age of 65 or above and 8% of the General Practitioners are aged 70 or above.

The National Association of General Practitioners in Bulgaria insist that the Bulgarian authorities undertake concrete measures to educate experts in this fields and stimulate young people to become interested in this profession, BNR reported.

