142,000 Unemployed in the Second Quarter of 2019

In the second quarter of 2019, the total number of employed people aged 15 and over is 3 262.8 thousand, of which 1 733.2 thousand men and 1 529.7 thousand women. The relative share of employed persons in the population aged 15 and over is 54.7%, with a share of 60.5% for men and 49.2% for women, the NSI reported.

In the second quarter of 2019, the number of unemployed persons was 142 thousand, of which 82.7 thousand (58.2%) were men and 59.3 thousand (41.8%) were women.

The unemployment rate is 4.2% and compared to the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 1.3 percentage points, with a decrease from 6.1% to 4.6% for men and from 4.7% to 3.7% for women.

In June 2019, the average salary was BGN 1 253 and increased by 0.6% compared to the previous month. Compared to June 2018, the growth was 12.0%.