53 Women Killed in Turkey in September
World | October 4, 2019, Friday // 16:39| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
53 women were killed in Turkey in September - the highest number in recent months, according to Turkish private television NTV, quoted by BTA.
According to the platform, "We Will Stop Crimes Against Women," 11 of the cases were registered as "suspicious deaths", the motives of 31 cases are still unknown, two were killed due for economic reasons and nine wanted to divorce.
In the majority of cases, women are killed with a cool weapon at their own homes.
- » Athens Blamed Ankara For the Migrant Crisis
- » Boris Johnson to Ask for Brexit Delay if He Fails to Reach an Agreement with the EU by Oct 19?
- » Part of Glasgow Airport Cordoned Off due to Suspicious Cargo
- » USA to Sell 150 Antitank Missiles to Ukraine
- » The UN Security Council will Discuss North Korea's Tests
- » Rome Is Facing a Serious Problem with its Waste - Risk of Diseases