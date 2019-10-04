53 Women Killed in Turkey in September

53 Women Killed in Turkey in September

53 women were killed in Turkey in September - the highest number in recent months, according to Turkish private television NTV, quoted by BTA.

According to the platform, "We Will Stop Crimes Against Women," 11 of the cases were registered as "suspicious deaths", the motives of 31 cases are still unknown, two were killed due for economic reasons and nine wanted to divorce.

In the majority of cases, women are killed with a cool weapon at their own homes.

