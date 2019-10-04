Scientists: The Mysterious Fireballs over Chile Are not Meteorites

The bright fireball objects which were recently observed in the sky over Chile's southern island of Chiloe have sparked further speculation after officials from the National Geological and Mining Service of Chile announced that the flaming objects were not meteorites.

According to local resident Bernardita Ojeda, last week, one of the mysterious fireballs landed on her property, where the flames ignited a few bushes in Dalcahue, a port city on Chiloe Island. Following the incident, Chilean astronomer and astrophysicist José Maza said the objects were likely either meteorites or space debris. However, after scientists ruled out meteorites, locals were left confused.

Geologists who have investigated the site of the impact have also told local media that they will analyze soil samples from the area and publish an official report on their discovery later this month. So for now, the mysterious objects can technically be considered unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

In February 2013, a meteorite exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in central Russia. The meteorite, weighing 10,000 metric tons, injured 1,500 people, RIA Novosti recalls.