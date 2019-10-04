Part of Glasgow Airport Cordoned Off due to Suspicious Cargo
World | October 4, 2019, Friday // 16:01| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Emergency at Glasgow Airport. Part of the runway was cordoned off because of a suspicious cargo on a flight arriving from Amsterdam.
According to British media, the cargo was on a plane from Dutch airline KLM which landed in Glasgow. The area is cordoned off and investigators are currently searching the machine. So far there is no information on what the shipment contains, which raised concerns the airport security.
- » Athens Blamed Ankara For the Migrant Crisis
- » Boris Johnson to Ask for Brexit Delay if He Fails to Reach an Agreement with the EU by Oct 19?
- » 53 Women Killed in Turkey in September
- » USA to Sell 150 Antitank Missiles to Ukraine
- » The UN Security Council will Discuss North Korea's Tests
- » Rome Is Facing a Serious Problem with its Waste - Risk of Diseases