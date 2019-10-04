Part of Glasgow Airport Cordoned Off due to Suspicious Cargo

Emergency at Glasgow Airport. Part of the runway was cordoned off because of a suspicious cargo on a flight arriving from Amsterdam.

According to British media, the cargo was on a plane from Dutch airline KLM which landed in Glasgow. The area is cordoned off and investigators are currently searching the machine. So far there is no information on what the shipment contains, which raised concerns the airport  security.

