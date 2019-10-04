Mitag Typhoon Took Nine Victims in South Korea, Five People Remain Missing

Typhoon Mitag caused the death of nine people in South Korea. Five remain missing, the Associated Press reported.

The storm brought strong winds and torrential rains in the south parts of the country.

The interior ministry reported that six of the victims were killed in a landslide. Seven people were injured in typhoon-related accidents.

Authorities said the storm left 48,670 homes without electricity and flooded hundreds of homes and other buildings, BTA reported.

President Moon Jae-in said that the government had mobilized all available of its available equipment and administrative resources for restoration activities.

