EPP Group Chair in the EP: The Deal between Volkswagen and Turkey Must Be Reviewed

EPP Group chair in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, has sent a letter to EU's competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, asking the European Commission to start a review of the deal between German carmaker Volkswagen and Turkey over building a new plant close to Izmir, BNT reported, quoted by BNR

According to Mr. Weber, such a deal raised serious concerns about distortion of competition in the EU and loss of European jobs. All EU Member States are required to comply with strict rules on competition and state aid, while Turkey could grant state aid for produce that is to be later exported to Eastern Europe, Weber pointed out. According to him, all this was to the detriment of Bulgaria, which was a candidate for the new Volkswagen plant.

