Sofia Fit Fest Begins
Sports | October 4, 2019, Friday // 12:31| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Fitness instructors from all over the world gather in Sofia for the Sofia Fit Fest. They will show over 35 types of group workouts throughout the weekend.
The Fit Fest will be held for a second consecutive year at the Arena Armeec. This year the fest will feature two stages - indoor and outdoor - in the gym, as well as a separate street fitness area with Yordan Yovchev. Many crossfit and pilates exercises and trainings will be presented.
