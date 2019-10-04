How to Protect Yourself from the Forthcoming "Fall" Viruses?
Headache, very strong runny nose, sore throat, dry cough are part of the symptoms of rhinoviruses that are typical for the fall season.
The ailment usually lasts for one week and at 25% for two weeks, explained Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.
"Rhinoviruses are characteristic of early autumn and late spring. The infection is usually transmitted by dirty hands, "Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev added.
His main precautionary advice is not to touch your eyes, nose, mouth and entire face with dirty hands.
“Wet wipes don't work, in this case“ Prof. Kantardzhiev said.
