Five People Were Killed in a Plane Crash in Ukraine

An An-12 cargo plane from Vigo, Spain to Lviv was forced to make an emergency landing due to a fuel shortage near an Ukrainian airport. 5 people were killed.

There were 8 people aboard the aircraft - 7 crew and one employee accompanying the cargo. According to preliminary information, the emergency landing was necessary due to lack of fuel.

It is not clear what the cargo was. The plane landed near a football stadium.

One of the seven-member crew was evacuated and sent to the emergency room. Emergency and rescue activities continue.

The plane’s original route was from Vigo (Spain) to Istanbul.