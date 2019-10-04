Today Is the World Animal Day!

Society | October 4, 2019, Friday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today Is the World Animal Day! www.pixabay.com

Today we celebrate World Animal Day. It is celebrated on St. Francis Day, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

The decision to mark the World Animal Day today was taken in 1931 at the International Congress of Proponents of the Movement for Nature Conservation in Florence, Italy.

Animal rights organizations and groups use the holiday to draw people's attention to the need for humane and responsible treatment and care for animals, as well as to the wildlife plight on our planet.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Animal day, St. Francis Day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria