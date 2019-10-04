Today Is the World Animal Day!

Today we celebrate World Animal Day. It is celebrated on St. Francis Day, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

The decision to mark the World Animal Day today was taken in 1931 at the International Congress of Proponents of the Movement for Nature Conservation in Florence, Italy.

Animal rights organizations and groups use the holiday to draw people's attention to the need for humane and responsible treatment and care for animals, as well as to the wildlife plight on our planet.