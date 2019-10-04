Facebook Has Removed Hundreds of Accounts, Pages and Groups

The social network Facebook has announced that it has removed a total of 280 accounts, 149 pages and 43 groups, as well as 121 Instagram accounts in the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, Reuters reported.

The network, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, said the accounts were removed for "coordinated unauthorized behaviour." They spread content about the UAE's activities in Yemen and the Iran nuclear deal, as well as criticism against Qatar, Iran and Turkey.

Earlier this year, Facebook removed accounts from Iraq, Ukraine, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Honduras and Israel.

The social network is trying to prevent online abuse and dissemination of misinformation, including in election campaigns.