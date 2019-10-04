Facebook Has Removed Hundreds of Accounts, Pages and Groups

Society | October 4, 2019, Friday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Facebook Has Removed Hundreds of Accounts, Pages and Groups www.pixabay.com

The social network Facebook has announced that it has removed a total of 280 accounts, 149 pages and 43 groups, as well as 121 Instagram accounts in the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, Reuters reported.

The network, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, said the accounts were removed for "coordinated unauthorized behaviour." They spread content about the UAE's activities in Yemen and the Iran nuclear deal, as well as criticism against Qatar, Iran and Turkey.

Earlier this year, Facebook removed accounts from Iraq, Ukraine, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Honduras and Israel.

The social network is trying to prevent online abuse and dissemination of misinformation, including in election campaigns.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Facebook, whatsapp, Instagram, removed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria