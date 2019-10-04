USA to Sell 150 Antitank Missiles to Ukraine
The US Department of State has approved the sale of 150 Javelin missiles and related equipment for up to $ 39.2 million to Ukraine, BTA reported.
The antitank missiles were mentioned in a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Ukraine's counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 that prompted an impeachment inquiry by Congress.
