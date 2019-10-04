Indonesia Won't Ban Tourists from Accessing the Komodo Islands

Tourists in Indonesia will continue to enjoy the beauty of one of the most popular islands - Komodo. Jakarta authorities have canceled plans to ban tourists’ access to the island by 2020.

The county’s maritime affairs minister, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the number of tourists will be rather limited .

Komodo island, located in southern Indonesia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its "unparalleled terrestrial and marine ecosystems."

"Komodo Island will not be closed," he said. "A restriction will be placed on the number of tourists to Komodo island by rearranging its ticketing system.", the minister said.

It has grown increasingly popular in recent years and attracted some 180,000 tourists in 2018. It is also home to the namesake Komodo dragons, the world's largest species of lizard, CNN travel reported.

