Indonesia Won't Ban Tourists from Accessing the Komodo Islands
Tourists in Indonesia will continue to enjoy the beauty of one of the most popular islands - Komodo. Jakarta authorities have canceled plans to ban tourists’ access to the island by 2020.
The county’s maritime affairs minister, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the number of tourists will be rather limited .
Komodo island, located in southern Indonesia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its "unparalleled terrestrial and marine ecosystems."
"Komodo Island will not be closed," he said. "A restriction will be placed on the number of tourists to Komodo island by rearranging its ticketing system.", the minister said.
It has grown increasingly popular in recent years and attracted some 180,000 tourists in 2018. It is also home to the namesake Komodo dragons, the world's largest species of lizard, CNN travel reported.
- » BDZ Launches New Online Ticketing Service
- » There Are Still 240 Tourists in Bulgaria after the Bankruptcy of Thomas Cook
- » The Decline in Summer Tourism This Year is Below !%
- » Turkey Plans to Welcome 75 Million Tourists in 2023
- » The Bankruptcy of Thomas Cook May Cost the Greek Tourism Half a Billion Euros
- » BDZ Stops 14 Passenger Trains Until October 20