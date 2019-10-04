Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Greta Thunberg for being "poorly informed" and not understanding the totality of climate problems. During an energy forum in Moscow, the Russian president hinted that the 16-year-old climate change activist had been manipulated to make unrealistic demands during her passionate speech to the UN last month, BGNES reported.

Vladimir Putin also said he was not impressed by the teenager who inspired the international climate change movement and encouraged other children not to go to school because of the weekly protests.

Putin called her a “kind and very sincere girl," but added,

“I may disappoint you but I don’t share the common excitement about the speech by Greta Thunberg,”

And without further details, he said: “It’s deplorable when someone is using children and teenagers in their interests.” “No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and ... people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden,”

During her speech in New York, Greta Thunberg criticized the world leaders for not having done enough to cope with climate change and accused them of having stolen her childhood and dreams in their empty words. Vladimir Putin, however, explained that Russia has fulfilled its obligations under international agreements to combat global warming.

Greta responded to Putin's words in the same way she did to US President Donald Trump when he tried to mock her through a sarcastic tweet. Following her speech to the UN, Trump wrote: ““She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Then Greta changed her Twitter profile and added in her biography: "A happy young girl looking to a bright and wonderful future."

Now, following Putin's statement, Greta Thunberg wrote in her Twitter bio, “A kind but poorly informed teenager.”