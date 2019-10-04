An Earthquake Registered near Plovdiv Tonight
An earthquake with a 2.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered this night near Plovdiv.
The quake occurred at 00:42 am and was at a depth of 16 km, according to the Seismological Institute of BAS.
