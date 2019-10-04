How to Secure a Job After Graduation

For thousands of young people, graduating with a degree is a huge milestone in their lives that brings the prospect of a long, fulfilling career doing something they love. However, with so many people looking to find a job after graduating, it can be difficult to secure one. After years of hard work, the last thing you want is to find yourself without a job! Luckily, there are several steps that you can take that will help you overcome this and secure that first job after graduating.

Create a Resume

The first thing you need to do is create a resume. A resume or a CV is a written document that will showcase your skills, experience, and qualifications, and a bit about yourself, for example, what you like to do in your free time. You will send this off to employers to look through, so they can conclude whether you have what they are looking for.

Make sure to get the right length; too long, and the employer might lose interest, but too short and they might think you don’t have enough experience or couldn’t be bothered to create one properly. You will also need to ensure that you have got the right tone of voice and that it is grammatically correct. If you are unsure of how to go about writing your resume, there take the time to check out CV examples and use them as templates to get you started.

Provide a Cover Letter

Alongside a resume, it is a good idea to provide a cover letter in your application too that explains to the employer why you think the job role is suited to you and why you want it. This is your opportunity to expand a little bit more on your experience and qualifications, which will show the employer what you would bring to the team.

Apply

Although this might sound obvious, applying for a job is one of the best ways to secure a job. Without putting in the hard work and searching for potential job roles, the chances of it landing in your lap without you doing anything are extremely thin. Even if it seems a tedious job, make the effort to apply to a certain number each day.

Look Online

Start searching for jobs online on job sites such as Indeed, Job Box and Gigajob as they post thousands of job applications every day for hundreds of different industries. Very easily, you will be able to upload your resume and cover letter or fill in a simple job application form in a matter of minutes.

Get Help from Recruitment Agencies

If you’re finding it extremely difficult to search and apply for jobs within your chosen industry, you could consider getting help from a recruitment agency. They will be able to find the kind of jobs that you are looking for and could even secure you an interview.

Gain Experience

Even with your qualifications tucked nicely under your belt, it can be challenging to secure a job due to the number of people applying. If this is the case, then you could consider the fact that you require more experience in your chosen field. There are lots of ways you can gain this experience including doing internships, work experience, and volunteering. However, these are not necessarily paid and while the experience will be valuable, if you are seeking money, then it might be an idea to consider freelancing if it is applicable in your chosen field.

Prepare Yourself for Interviews

If you have managed to secure yourself an interview, first of all well done, you are one step closer to getting a job, but preparation is the key to success. Take the time to educate yourself on the company and the job role you are applying for, and even practice answering questions with your friends and family because you want to appear confident. However, it is just as important to remember to be true to yourself; you could be exactly what they are looking for, after all.