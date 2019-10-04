President Rumen Radev's Visit to Austria Continues
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The head of state is in Vienna at the invitation of his colleague Alexander Van der Bellen.
Topics to discuss are the future of Europe, regional cooperation in the Danube region, the potential for enhancing bilateral economic exchanges, as well as migration and security cooperation.
Later in the day, President Rumen Radev will speak with the federal chancellor, the chairman of the Austrian National Council and the chairman of the Constitutional Court.
- » European Union and the Debate on the Future of Europe - Main Topics During the Talks Between Rumen Radev and Alexander Van der Bellen
- » Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Austria
- » President Rumen Radev Will be on an Official Visit to Austria
- » Bulgaria is Ready to Cooperate with Vietnam in the Field of Education, Economy and Trade
- » Bulgaria and Georgia Signed an Agreement on Regulation of Labor Migration
- » Boyko Borissov: Jordan is an Extremely Important and Desirable Partner For Bulgaria