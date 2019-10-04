President Rumen Radev's Visit to Austria Continues

The head of state is in Vienna at the invitation of his colleague Alexander Van der Bellen.

Topics to discuss are the future of Europe, regional cooperation in the Danube region, the potential for enhancing bilateral economic exchanges, as well as migration and security cooperation.

Later in the day, President Rumen Radev will speak with the federal chancellor, the chairman of the Austrian National Council and the chairman of the Constitutional Court.

