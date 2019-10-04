The UN Security Council will Discuss North Korea's Tests

The UN Security Council will Discuss North Korea's Tests

The UN Security Council will hold a closed-door consultation on Tuesday over North Korean ballistic missile tests. Missile launches are in violation of UN sanctions.

At the same time, a delegation from North Korea arrived in Stockholm for talks with US representatives on nuclear disarmament.

North Koreans arrived at the airport's VIP terminal at the Swedish capital, according to local media, then headed to the Pyongyang embassy. The delegation arrives after North Korea confirms that it has successfully completed tests with a ballistic missile fired from a submarine.

