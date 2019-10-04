A Picture of Banksy Was Sold For a Record Amount of Money

A painting called ‘Devolved Parliament’ by anonymous artist Banksy was sold for a record $ 12 million.

She portrays the British Parliament with chimpanzees instead of politicians. The painting was auctioned after a 13-minute bid between 10 buyer candidates and improved the record for the most expensive work by a street artist.

“Devolved Parliament,” a Victorian-style oil on canvas showing the debating chamber of the House of Commons packed with earnest-looking chimps, was being offered at the evening auction of contemporary art just four weeks before a Brexit-traumatized Britain is due to leave the European Union. Signed and dated 2009, the painting, offered by a private collector, had been estimated to sell for between £1.5 million and £2 million, or $1.9 million to $2.5 million, writes NY Times.