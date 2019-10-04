Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms in Place For Eight Bulgarian Regions

Code Orange Warning of Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms in Place For Eight Bulgarian Regions

A Code Orange warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for eight Bulgarian regions for October 4, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) . The warning is in place for the regions of Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Burgas, Sliven, Shumen, Varna and Dobrich. These areas are likely to receive significant rainfall. In the afternoon and overnight, heavy rainfall of up to 40-50 l/sq.m and thunderstorms are expected.

A Code Yellow warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for four regions. The warning is in place for Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Smolyan. These areas will receive heavy rainfall of 20-30 l/sq.m, in places up to 40 l/sq.m, thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

A Code Yellow warning of heavy rain has been issued for 17 regions. The warning is in place for the regions of Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Silistra, Razgrad, Ruse, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik and Kyustendil.

