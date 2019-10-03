Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov: Bulgaria Did Everything it Could and Beyond To Attract Volkswagen

Bulgaria has the potential to build between 7 and 10 new industrial zones like the one in Plovdiv, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said during the 4th edition of Bulgaria's largest economic forum –“Industry 4.0”. According to him, it was important to ease procedures for investors, BNR reported.

Speaking about the missed opportunity to attract automotive giant Volkswagen, which chose Turkey over Bulgaria for its new plant, Tomislav Donchev said: "VW did not come to Bulgaria but someone else will come in the next two or three years, because there are many prerequisites for this and this is inevitable.”

Bulgarian Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said that in negotiations with Volkswagen, Bulgaria did everything it could and beyond, but such big investors wanted a lot of privileges and 100% complete infrastructure. "Such companies expect hosts to make the investment, so they could come with the know-how and technology, but big countries are those that can afford it," Goranov said. He added that  90% of negotiations with the automotive giant were about infrastructure.

