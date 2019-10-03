Eco-Activists Sprayed the British Treasury with Fake Blood

Eco-activists used a fire truck to spray the British Treasury's facade with red paint in an effort to draw attention to the government's failure to prevent a looming climate cataclysm, Reuters reported.

Then, four activists stood on the roof of a fire truck bearing a banner labeled "Stop Financing Climate Death." The stairs of the ministry were drenched in red paint.

The Extinction Rebellion said its activists had poured 1,800 litres of fake blood over the front of the Treasury in London.

Police said they arrested four people on suspicion of criminal mischief and that some roads were closed. The police were wondering what to do with the fire truck, as the driver had taken the keys away.

Activists said the car was purchased through the eBay e-commerce website.

Extinction Rebellion calls for Government to focus on helping to create “A future where our cultures are resilient, regenerative, and built on respect for one another, all other forms of life, and the planet that sustains us.”

"The Treasury has been frustrating efforts by other government departments to take action against climate change because it cares only about economic growth," one of the activists, named Ben, told Reuters news agency. "It doesn't see that eternal economic growth leads to climate death. The red symbolizes the people dying now in the global south and also the people who are going to start dying from climate change all around the world if we do nothing."