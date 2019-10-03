The Drilling of the Longest Tunnel in Bulgaria Has Begun

www.pixabay.com

The drilling of the longest tunnel in Bulgaria - “Zheleznitsa” has begun. The 2,2 km long tunnel is  is part of LOT 3.1. on the Struma Highway an will be located near Simitli. The auction for its drilling was won by ZZD AM Struma Tunnel 2018, which includes the companies GP Group AD, Global Construction OOD and VIA PLAN EOOD.

The two tunnel pipes will be drilled with tunnel excavators, which are in the base of the company in the tunnel approaches. The real work will begin on October 10. The value of the contract is 185 370 370, 37 BGN without VAT. The project will be co-financed by the Cohesion Fund of the European Union and the national budget through the OP Transport and Transport Infrastructure 2014-2020.

The deadline for completion of the design and execution of the construction and assembly works of the Zheleznitsa tunnel (from km 366 + 720 to km 369 + 000) is 1060 calendar days. The facility will have two separate tubes for movement in each direction. The tunnel will have all the necessary systems for energy efficient lighting, ventilation, video surveillance, fire alarm, intelligent traffic management system, etc. A tunnel service road at the southern portal of the tunnel from Simitli, helicopter site, two bridges over Suha River, which are respectively 132 m and 24 m long, retaining wall and other auxiliary facilities will be built.

