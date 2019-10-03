The Green Card Lottery Has Started!

Registration for the 2021 Immigrant Stream Diversity (DV) program, known as the Green Card Lottery, began yesterday, according to the US Embassy.

The program's electronic system will be open for registrations at 12 noon (EDT) on October 2nd (7pm Bulgarian Time) and will be closed on November 5th, 2019. During this period, applicants will have access to the electronic entry form in the site of the program - https://dvlottery.state.gov/

This year, there is a change in the eligibility rules - each application should include a number, country of issue and expiry date of a valid, non-expired passport of the primary applicant. This requirement applies only to the holder and not to the members of his family. Entrants who do not provide all the registration information required will be disqualified. They must register with a recent photo taken in the last six months.

The applicants from eligible countries must have at least a high school education or its equivalent, defined as successful completion of a 12-year course of formal elementary and secondary education or two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience to perform. The Department of State will use the U.S. Department of Labor’s O*Net Online database to determine qualifying work experience.

The application for the Green Card is fully electronic and applications for participation sent by post will not be accepted, the diplomatic mission reminds. They also reminded that there are no fees for applying for a Green Card. After submitting the electronic form, participants will receive an official registration confirmation number, which they must keep at least until September 30, 2021. They will be able to check if they “won” the lottery only through this number. The participants will receive Visa application information and interview day if they are selected for the DV-2021 program. The unique number also helps applicants to protect themselves from fraud, abuse and mail problems.

The selected participants will not be notified of the status of their online enrollment in the program. All letters, emails or phone calls claiming that a participant has won a green card program are fraudulent, the embassy reminds.