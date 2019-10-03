Seven New Social Services For Disadvantaged People Will be Introduced on the Territory of Sofia Municipality

Seven new social services will be introduced on the territory of Sofia Municipality through two projects funded under OP "Regions for Growth". The aim is to create the right conditions and support for children and young people by providing a modern and efficient social infrastructure.



The projects envisage a major overhaul, renovation and provision of a new material and technical base in 4 sites of social infrastructure in the Nadezhda, Poduyane, Ovcha Kupel and Vitosha regions.

The total value of the grant from the operational program is BGN 1.7667 million. The implementation period is 24 months.



After the renovation of the activities of the buildings where the social services will be provided, the Sofia Municipality will again apply for funding, this time for the activities.



Once the projects are completed, the services will become state-delegated.