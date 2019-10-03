BDZ Launches New Online Ticketing Service

As of today, BDZ - Passenger Transport EOOD and Information Services AD are putting into operation the full functionality of the ticketing system, which includes the possibility to buy tickets online for all trains on the territory of the country, the company announced.



The system has been tested repeatedly in a test environment and for its normal functioning it is very important to test it in a real environment.

The online booking and ticketing system offers a fast and convenient way to buy train tickets, regardless of the customer's location, allowing the visual selection of sleeping and seating areas according to the composition of each train. The payment is made electronically with the most widely used credit and debit cards. The ticket is received by e-mail of the registered customer.

Particularly convenient for customers is the ability to buy tickets from tablets and smartphones. In this way, it is not necessary to print the ticket on a printer, since it is validated by the conductor on the train directly from the mobile device.

The online ticketing platform is available on the BDZ website. Tickets can be purchased online no later than three hours before the departure of the particular scheduled train.

Due to the ongoing request processing process, the online booking and ticketing platform for a limited number of trains will still initially be available.