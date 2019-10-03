Electoral Attitudes: Runoff Between Yordanka Fandakova and Maya Manolova

Electoral attitudes in Sofia Municipality show that there will be a runoff voting between Yordanka Fandakova and Maya Manolova in Sofia.

This is according to a study by the Center for Analysis and Marketing, cited by Bulgaria ON AIR.

Julyi Pavlov from the Center explained to the cameras that 1007 adult citizens took part in the survey. It is estimated that between 450 and 500 thousand people will go to the ballot box. Fankova leads by about 4 percent.

39% would vote for Manolova. According to the results, Borislav Ignatov could get 5.1 percent, Dzhambazki-4 percent, Volen Siderov-1.2 percent. According to Pavlov, what Manolova and Fandakova have to do is not so much to look for new voters, but to preserve and increase mobilization.

