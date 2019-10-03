25 New Ambulances Are Provided For Emergency Aid

New 25 ambulances were provided for Emergency Aid. The keys were handed over by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

The ambulances were purchased under a European project. It is implemented with the financial support of Operational Program "Regions for Growth" 2014-2020, co-financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund. The total value of the large investment project is 163 897 815,62 BGN, of which the grant is 163 502 132,68 BGN.

"With the current delivery, the number of new ambulances under the project has already reached 82.

New ambulances are already operating on the territory of Sandanski, Tsarevo, Provadia, G. Oryahovitsa, Kardzhali, Belogradchik and many other settlements in the country. Another 70 ambulances are to be delivered by the end of the year and the rest of the ambulances - up to the projected 400 units - will be delivered in stages by 2021, "Ananiev said.

To date, the Ministry of Health has concluded three contracts for the delivery, warranty and service of a total of 358 ambulances, and a new procedure for 42 high-speed ambulances is to be announced because the bids received did not meet the requirements.

All ambulances have state-of-the-art medical equipment for emergency care, and the warranty period for both cars and their equipment is 5 years, said the health minister.