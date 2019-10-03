European Union and the Debate on the Future of Europe - Main Topics During the Talks Between Rumen Radev and Alexander Van der Bellen
The visit is at the invitation of Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Today, the Head of State will meet our compatriots who live and work in Austria.
Rumen Radev will award Karl Blaha - Chairman of the Austrian-Bulgarian Society, and Hervig Hadwiger – Deputy Chair of the organisation the Honorary Badge of the President of Bulgaria. The two have made a significant contribution to promoting Bulgaria's culture, art and achievementss abroad.
Tomorrow is the official ceremony of welcoming the Bulgarian president in Vienna and meeting with his colleague Alexander Van der Bellen. Topics on the agenda of the European Union and the debate on the future of Europe, regional cooperation in the Danube region, the potential for enhancing bilateral economic and investment exchanges, as well as migration and security cooperation, are expected to be among the highlights of the Presidential Summit. Rumen Radev and Alexander Van der Bellen.
