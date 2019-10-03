European Union and the Debate on the Future of Europe - Main Topics During the Talks Between Rumen Radev and Alexander Van der Bellen

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 3, 2019, Thursday // 14:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Union and the Debate on the Future of Europe - Main Topics During the Talks Between Rumen Radev and Alexander Van der Bellen

The visit is at the invitation of Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Today, the Head of State will meet our compatriots who live and work in Austria.

Rumen Radev will award Karl Blaha - Chairman of the Austrian-Bulgarian Society, and Hervig Hadwiger – Deputy Chair of the organisation the Honorary Badge of the President of Bulgaria. The two have made a significant contribution to promoting Bulgaria's culture, art and achievementss abroad.

Tomorrow is the official ceremony of welcoming the Bulgarian president in Vienna and meeting with his colleague Alexander Van der Bellen. Topics on the agenda of the European Union and the debate on the future of Europe, regional cooperation in the Danube region, the potential for enhancing bilateral economic and investment exchanges, as well as migration and security cooperation, are expected to be among the highlights of the Presidential Summit. Rumen Radev and Alexander Van der Bellen.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alexander van der Bellen, Austria, Rumen Radev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria