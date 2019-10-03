Dangerous Weather on Friday: Code Orange for Heavy Precipitations

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 3, 2019, Thursday // 12:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Dangerous Weather on Friday: Code Orange for Heavy Precipitations www.pixabay.com

We expect heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Dangerous weather warnings were issued across the country on Friday. The rainfall will start in the afternoon. In Western Bulgaria the rain will continue overnight and tomorrow throughout the country.

Most significant rainfall will occur in the eastern regions, with an orange precipitation code of around 40-50 liters per square meter per day. In Central and Western Bulgaria, the danger is yellow - precipitation will be around 20-30 liters per square meter.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: orange code, precipitations, rains, Bulgaria, weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria