Dangerous Weather on Friday: Code Orange for Heavy Precipitations
We expect heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Dangerous weather warnings were issued across the country on Friday. The rainfall will start in the afternoon. In Western Bulgaria the rain will continue overnight and tomorrow throughout the country.
Most significant rainfall will occur in the eastern regions, with an orange precipitation code of around 40-50 liters per square meter per day. In Central and Western Bulgaria, the danger is yellow - precipitation will be around 20-30 liters per square meter.
