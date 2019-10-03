James Bond Sceneries Designed with Bulgarian Software

The scenery and lighting in some of Hollywood's most iconic blockbusters have been designed with software developed by Bulgarian specialists. Among the movies which scenery and lighting were designed with this software are the James Bond movies, top-rated Marvel titles - Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, Iron Man, as well as Genesis and the Hunger Games 2.

These are just some of the successful examples of the implementation of Vectorworks flagship design and BIM software, the latest version of which will be unveiled at the Future of Design event in Sofia on October 3rd.

The solution has been developed by a team of over 50 software engineers from Nemecek Bulgaria for nearly 20 years. Vectorworks products are now being used by more than 650,000 professionals from around the world.

Designing scenes, scenery, and lighting for film productions is just one of Vectorworks' applications, which is officially in the top 3 of design and BIM software in the world. The same solution is used in Broadway productions, scenes and lighting for music festivals and major events such as Eurovision and concerts, including Bon Jovi’s concert in ​​Bulgaria. The solution is already relied on by the leading companies in the sector in Bulgaria.

Outside of the entertainment industry, the largest use of Vectorworks is in architecture and landscape projects.

The Sofia-based software has designed many iconic buildings around the world, including designs by Zaha Hadid Architects, such as the Antwerp Port Building, the tallest European Union residential building Zlota 44 in Warsaw, the trademark of Vancouver Convention Centre’s eco-design, the architectural masterpiece of the Hiroshi Senju Museum, the Eindhoven airport and even the football stadium in Lausanne.