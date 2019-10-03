The Banks which Are Affected by Brexit Are Heading to Frankfurt

Business » FINANCE | October 3, 2019, Thursday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Banks which Are Affected by Brexit Are Heading to Frankfurt www.pixabay.com

Banks which are seeking for a new European financial centre after Brexit have so far turned their preferences to Frankfurt, according to a study by German bank Helaba.

By the end of August, 31 banks had chosen to establish or expand their operations in the western German city to secure their presence in the EU after London leave the bloc.

Paris has been chosen by 11 banks, Dublin by 9, Luxembourg by 8, and Amsterdam by 5, Helaba notes.

Brexit is forcing banks to reorient their operations, at least partially, so that they can continue to operate in the EU after the UK leaves the union. In order to be able to offer services such as deposits and loans, banks will need to have a legally independent structure in an EU member state, BTA informs.

According to Helaba, the number of bank employees in Frankfurt will increase slightly by the end of 2021 despite redundancies at Deutsche bank and Commerzbank. The increase will be due to increased banking in the city after Brexit.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: banks, Brexit, Frankfurt, Helaba
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria