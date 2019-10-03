Strong Еarthquake near Rhodes Island, it Was also Felt in Turkey

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has been recorded in the Dodecanese Aegean region, according to the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The epicenter of the quake was 35 km southeast of the Greek island of Rhodes and 106 km south of the southwestern Turkish province of Muğla, at a 10km depth.

It was also felt in parts of Turkey.

There is no evidence of material damage or casualties.

Last week, Turkey's most populous city was shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, which caused panic across the city and injured several people.