Strong Еarthquake near Rhodes Island, it Was also Felt in Turkey

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 3, 2019, Thursday // 11:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strong Еarthquake near Rhodes Island, it Was also Felt in Turkey www.pixabay.com

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has been recorded in the Dodecanese Aegean region, according to the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The epicenter of the quake was 35 km southeast of the Greek island of Rhodes and 106 km south of the southwestern Turkish province of Muğla, at a 10km depth.

It was also felt in parts of Turkey.

There is no evidence of material damage or casualties.

Last week, Turkey's most populous city was shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, which caused panic across the city and injured several people.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Rhodes, turkey, Richter scale
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria