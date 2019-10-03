Yellow Code for Strong Winds in Place for Six Bulgarian Regions Today
Yellow code for strong winds has been announced in 6 districts of the country for October 3rd, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
It is in force for the regions Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnova and Ruse.
In eastern Bulgaria will blow mostly moderate wind from the south-southwest. In western Bulgaria after noon, the wind will be from the northwest, and will increase - in the Danube Plain up to 15-20 m / s. The wind will also bring the cold air.
