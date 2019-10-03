Scientists Have Discovered Skull of an Arctic Unicorn

Employees of the “Russian Arctic” Park of the Franz Joseph Land Archipelago have come across a rare find - a skull of a whale of a narwhal with a human-sized horn weighing more than 20 kilograms, according to the reserve's press service.

"We were exploring Cape Arrow, along the coastline of Alexandra Island, where we found the narwhal (Arctic unicorn) skull in perfect condition. We carefully transported the find to the base,", a specialist in the national education and tourism department at the national park said.

This is the second major discovery of the remains of unique cetaceans in the last ten years. According to scientists, such a finding is rare because these animals typically die in the water - they either drown or the waves throw them into remote landlocked areas that humans do not have access to. In both cases, storms and ice completely destroy them.

The remains of the Arctic unicorn are being studied by biologists and geneticists, and will then become an exhibit at the Museum of the national Park “Russian Arctic” in Arkhangelsk.