The United States Imposes New Tariffs on Emblematic European Goods

The United States will impose new tariffs of 25% on European goods for $ 7.5 billion. They will enter into force on October 18 and are a response to European subsidies for the Airbus airlines.

The new fees are subject to iconic products such as French wine, Scotch whiskey, mussels, coffee, Italian cheese and agricultural goods. The Donald Trump administration, however, has decided to spare the Italian wine, pasta and olive oil. The Association of American Food Business Specialists urged President Trump not to impose penalties.

The association warns that 14,000 specialist retailers will be affected, as well as more than 20,000 U.S. food establishments.

