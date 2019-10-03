North Korea Confirmed that it Fired New Ballistic Missile

North Korea has confirmed that it fired a ballistic missile from a submarine off its east coast.

The official statement states that this is a new type of rocket fired from a vertical position. The purpose of the successful attempt is to strengthen the country's military self-defense power.

North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Thursday the missile was a Pukguksong-3 test-fired at a high angle, designed to "contain external threat and bolster self-defence".

It added there was "no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries”, BBC reported.

