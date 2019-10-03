The French Commissioner-Designate Failed to Receive the EP's Approval

French Commissioner-designate Sylvie Goulard has failed to get the European Parliament's approval. She will have to answer further questions and is likely to be heard again.

European lawmakers want more and better answers from Sylvie Goulard, Politico reported.

MEPs were not happy with her answers to the questions about the investigations which are being conducted against her in France, so, she failed to convince MEPs that she has been cleared of all legal and ethical woes.

"There was almost unanimity to draft questions," said Virginie Joron, a French far-right MEP. "The only ones who voted against the questions were from Renew Europe."

"The problems raised are clearly the issues of transparency and integrity," Joron added.

If the French candidate drops out, she will be the third rejected in the cabinet proposed by Ursula von der Layen after the Romanian and Hungarian ones. This would be a major blow to the newly elected EC President as well as to Emmanuel Macron. MEPs have clearly not swallowed the fact that it was the French president who failed their scheme of leading Commissioner-designate candidates.