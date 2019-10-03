IVET LALOVA - the Seventh Fastest Woman in the World

Ivet Lalova finished seventh in the 200m final at the Doha Athletics Championships with a time of 22.77 seconds. It was the third finale of the Bulgarian career and the seventh overall participation in the championship of the planet.

35-year-old Lalova, who participated in his seventh World Cup, failed to show her best in yesterday's finals, remaining 32 hundredth of her strongest achievement of the season. However, she was not far from sixth place, but was eventually beaten by Gina Bass and thus the Bulgarian entered seventh place and in her third World Cup final.

The Doha final was very strong, with Britain's Dina Asher-Smith winning the national record with a time of 21.88 seconds, followed by Britney Brown of the United States with the best performance of her career - 22.22. Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji won the bronze with a score of 22.51 seconds.

Over the years, Ivet Lalova has been able to reach the last sprint in the world in Dagu and Beijing. In her first final in 2011, she finished seventh in the 100 meters. A few years later, in 2015, our athlete was seventh again, but in the 200m discipline.

