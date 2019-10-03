Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Austria

President Rumen Radev leaves for a two-day visit to Austria. The visit is at the invitation of Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

From the very first day, President Radev will meet with our compatriots who live and work in Austria. The Head of State will honor with the Honorary Badge of the President of Bulgaria, Karl Blecha - President of the Austrian-Bulgarian Society, and Vice-President of the Organization.

During the visit, topics on the EU agenda, regional cooperation in the Danube region, as well as migration and security cooperation will be discussed.