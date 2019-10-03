Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Austria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 3, 2019, Thursday // 07:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Austria

President Rumen Radev leaves for a two-day visit to Austria. The visit is at the invitation of Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

From the very first day, President Radev will meet with our compatriots who live and work in Austria. The Head of State will honor with the Honorary Badge of the President of Bulgaria, Karl Blecha - President of the Austrian-Bulgarian Society, and Vice-President of the Organization.

During the visit, topics on the EU agenda, regional cooperation in the Danube region, as well as migration and security cooperation will be discussed.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Karl Blecha, Rumen Radev, Austria, Alexander der Bellen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria