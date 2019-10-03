Sunny in the Morning, Clouds to Start Increasing Around Noon

It will be mostly sunny this morning across the country, with low clouds in some plains. Around noon cloudiness will begin to increase and thicken rapidly from the west, and into the evening some places, mainly in western Bulgaria, will see rain.

In eastern Bulgaria the wind will be mostly moderate from the south-southwest. In western Bulgaria, in the afternoon, the wind will change and start blowing from the northwest, increasing – in the Danubian Plain up to 15-20 m/sec, and bringing cold air. The maximum temperatures will range between 25C and 30C, in places in eastern Bulgaria up to 32C, in Sofia around 25C. Overnight, with the passage of a cold front, rain showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will develop in the western part of the country. Temperatures will drop rapidly.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the October average and will drop further during the day.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.